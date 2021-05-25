Left Menu

Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Sushil Kumar taken to spot for crime scene reconstruction

The Delhi Police Crime Branch Tuesday took Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to the Chhatrasal Stadium here to recreate the crime scene in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of a wrestler there, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:01 IST
The Delhi Police Crime Branch Tuesday took Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to the Chhatrasal Stadium here to recreate the crime scene in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of a wrestler there, officials said. Kumar and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka.

The police team visited the crime scene in the morning and was back by the noon, officials said. ''A team of Crime Branch investigating the case went to the Chhatrasal Stadium in connection with the probe. Kumar was also taken to the spot to recreate the scene of crime and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of incident,'' a senior police officer said. Kumar was interrogated for almost four hours on Monday also , officials said, adding they are investigating the case from different angles. A senior official had said earlier that Kumar was questioned to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led the crime and also about his whereabouts after the incident. ''He was also questioned about his associates and friends who helped him to hide. He will be taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene,” the officer had said. A 23-year-old wrestler died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others inside the Chhatrasal Stadium. The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a dispute related to a property located in the Model Town area.

