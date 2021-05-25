2 killed after vehicle falls into gorge in J&K
PTI | Rajouri | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:06 IST
Two men were killed after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.
A tractor, carrying the two, plunged into the gorge at Chingus late Monday night, an official said.
The deceased were identified as driver Mohammad Altaf (35) and his co-passenger Khadim Hussain (42), he said, adding, their bodies were handed over to their families.
