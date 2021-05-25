Left Menu

Fire in slum colony in Ahmedabad; over 80 shanties gutted, no casualty

After the flames were brought under control, fire personnel were sent to each of the affected shanties to douse the blaze completely, he said.The cause of the fire was not yet clear, he added.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:23 IST
Fire in slum colony in Ahmedabad; over 80 shanties gutted, no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

More than 80 shanties at a slum colony in Ahmedabad were destroyed after a massive fire broke out there on Tuesday morning, a fire official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said, adding that police evacuated people living in the area as the fire raged.

The blaze erupted in the slum colony located in Anandnagar area around 9 am and spread fast due to the wind, the official said. Around four cylinders exploded in the area after catching the fire, deputy chief fire officer Jayesh Khadia said.

''More than 80 shanties were gutted in the fire. No injury was reported,'' he said, Around 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about three hours, Khadia said.

It took time to control the fire as the approach road to the slum is narrow, he said. ''After the flames were brought under control, fire personnel were sent to each of the affected shanties to douse the blaze completely,'' he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet clear, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021