Fact-finding committee set up to examine DDC member's grievances against police in Udhampur

Authorities in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir has set up a fact-finding committee to look into the grievances of a District Development Council (DDC) member against police after she was stopped at a checkpoint, officials said on Tuesday. Latti DDC member Pinky Devi has accused the police of highhandedness after she was stopped at a checkpoint while on her way to meet Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib on the weekend. “The issue regarding an incident of argument by police naka party with Devi was taken up by DDC Chairperson Udhampur, Lal Chand with Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sargun Shukla.

“After the discussions, the SSP assured the DDC Chairperson that a fact-finding committee under Sub-divisional Police Officer, Chenani, shall submit the report with specific recommendations with regard to the lapses,” an official spokesman said.

He said the Udhampur Deputy Commissioner has issued directions to all officers with regard to the maintaining of protocol in dealing with DDC members, and assured to intervene in a manner to avoid such an incident being repeated. The video showing the woman DDC member pleading with the policemen to allow her to cross the checkpoint with the vehicle had gone viral, raising questions on the powers of the recently elected representatives.

The Udhampur DDC members also took a strong note of the incident and demanded strict disciplinary action against the policemen and issuance of an advisory to ensure their hassle-free movement to supervise coronavirus containment measures in their areas.

