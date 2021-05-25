Czech PM Babis: no plans to withdraw lawsuit against Poland over Turow mine
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:42 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The Czech government has no plans to withdraw a lawsuit it filed against Poland over the Turow mine as no agreement has been reached yet, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said earlier on Tuesday that the Czech Republic has agreed to withdraw the lawsuit at the European Union's top court to halt operations at the lignite coal mine.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
- Poland
- European Union's
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Turow
- Polish
- Andrej Babis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland to shorten gap between COVID vaccine doses
Poland's Supreme Court says it will start FX loans sitting at 1100 GMT
Poland's Supreme Court evacuated due to bomb threat - Twitter
Poland's Supreme Court delays announcement of FX loan guidelines
Poland's Supreme Court says security checks to last until at least 1030 GMT