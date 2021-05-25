Left Menu

COVID-19: Uttarakhand Police donates Rs 85,95,350 to CM Relief Fund

In view of Covid-19, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday donated Rs 85,95,350 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from their one day salary.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:48 IST
COVID-19: Uttarakhand Police donates Rs 85,95,350 to CM Relief Fund
DGP Ashok Kumar giving the cheque to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of Covid-19, Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday donated Rs 85,95,350 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from their one day salary. The cheque was handed over by DGP Ashok Kumar to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at the Secretariat.

ADG, PAC PVK Prasad, ADG Administration Abhinav Kumar, and IG Personnel Pushpak Jyoti were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 3,194 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,173 discharges and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Monday.

To curb the number of Covid-19 cases, the government has imposed a lockdown in the state till June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021