Maha: Couple killed as autorickshaw overturns on road

A couple was killed on Tuesday when the autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned on the Roha-Kolad road in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said. Two children of the couple identified as Ananta Kadam (49) and his wife Manisha Kadam (47) survived the accident, an official said. A case was registered against autorickshaw driver Ganesh Khade who sustained minor injuries in the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)