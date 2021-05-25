Kerala HC stays Lakshadweep admin order to APP to complete legal work in govt departments

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed an order of the Lakshadweep island administration, directing the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) to attend pending legal works of various government departments, instead of posting them in the courts there.

The high court granted the stay on a PIL by Mohammed Saleem, challenging the directive of an Additional District Magistrate in Lakshadweep to the APP posted in Andrott and Amini islands, to attend the legal works of several departments, including preparation of chargesheet to help the police.

The petitioner alleged that the order was a rampant abuse of power and an absolute failure of the Justice delivery system particularly in the Criminal Justice System of Lakshadweep.

This is all the more exasperating when it is learned that the respondent has not cared to ensure that an appropriate person is appointed in the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor at the Court of Amini Island in the interregnum, the petitioner said.

Justice Vinod Chandran, who is the judge-in-charge of the island judicial administration, sought the view of the sub-judge in the islands on the matter.

A division bench comprising justices Vinod Chandran and M R Anitha said the sub-judge has informed that prosecutors had been deputed to the island in Kavaratti for the past two months and there have been no cases posted for trial after the reopening of the courts.

Recording the views expressed by the sub-judge, the high court stayed the administration's order.

