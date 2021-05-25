Left Menu

SCBA requests CJI to increase vacation benches, expand category of matters for hearing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:27 IST
SCBA requests CJI to increase vacation benches, expand category of matters for hearing
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh Tuesday wrote to Chief Justice N V Ramana requesting him to increase the number of vacation benches and expand the category of matters that can come up for hearing during the break.

He also requested the CJI that the system of oral mentioning be restored.

“Today's cause list also surprisingly states that no oral mentioning will be allowed whereas this has never been a practice of this Court to forbid mentioning before vacation benches,'' Singh said in the letter to the CJI.

“It is therefore requested that immediate necessary action be taken by your good offices to restore the status of a Vacation Bench as has been the convention of this Court and also to increase the number of vacation benches and expand the category of matters that can come during vacations so that more and more matters could be heard during vacations,” he said.

Singh said he has been practicing in the court for more than 30 years and the practice being followed for hearing matters during the break has always been that a Vacation Judge/Bench exercised powers in respect of all special benches as well as hearing a particular matter if a case for urgency was made out and some urgent orders were required to be passed.

He said it has also been the convention of the apex court that the senior vacation Judge (Single Judge)/Senior judge (Division Bench) also exercised the power of the Chief Justice of India as far as listing of matters is concerned.

The SCBA president further said: “It has also been the convention that once a judicial order is passed for listing of matter by Vacation Bench, the matter could not be deleted by the Registry under any circumstances.

“Sir, in our last meeting it was discussed that you will increase the number or Vacation Benches this year as the pendency of matters has increased manifold due to the pandemic, however, there are only 2 (two) courts functioning during the present vacation and thus large number of matters are awaiting hearing in the Supreme Court”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021