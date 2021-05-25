Toll in AP boat accident rises to 3
The toll from the accident involving country boats in Sileru river here on Tuesday rose to three, with the authorities fishing out two more bodies.
Among the dead were two children from Malkangiri district in Odisha, police said.
Fire and Rescue services personnel have launched a search operation to trace five people who are missing since the two country boats they were travelling in capsized this morning.
The victims, tribals, were migrant workers who were returning to their village Konduguda in Odisha from Hyderabad.
In all, some 35 people started off in five country boats in the Sileru river.
Some of them safely reached their destination.
They chose the river route in view of the ongoing Covid curfew in the state.
