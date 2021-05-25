U.N. rights office calls for Belarus blogger's release

The U.N. human rights watchdog demanded on Tuesday that Belarus release dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, whom it seized from a diverted airliner in an incident that has provoked an international furor. "The manner, through the threat of military force, in which Protasevich was abducted from the jurisdiction of another state and brought within that of Belarus was tantamount to an extraordinary rendition," a spokesman for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights told a virtual briefing.

"Such abuse of state power against a journalist for exercising functions that are protected under international law is receiving, and deserves the strongest condemnation."

