Woman shot dead by husband in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:59 IST
A 38-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband over a land dispute in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Baseda village under the Purkazi police station area, they said, adding the victim was identified as Doli.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her husband, Pappu, who is absconding, Circle Officer Hemant Kumar said, adding the victim’s body has been sent for postmortem.

Earlier, Doli was married to Pappu’s elder brother, who died by suicide 10 years ago.

