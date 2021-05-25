Left Menu

Maha: Man barges into Marathi actress' home; injures father

A 24-year-old man allegedly barged into the home of Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni and injured her father in a scuffle in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtras Pune city on Tuesday, police said. While the police suspect that the man is a fan of the actress, further probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the intrusion, he added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:03 IST
A 24-year-old man allegedly barged into the home of Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni and injured her father in a scuffle in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, police said. The police have detained the man and probe is underway to find out why the accused had entered the apartment, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning, when the man climbed into the terrace of the apartment holding a toy gun and a knife, the official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said. ''The family's maid spotted the man, who told her that the police were after him and he wanted a place to hide,'' he said.

The actress' father Manohar Kulkarni, who tried to catch the man, sustained a minor knife injury in the ensuing scuffle, he said.

As the man fled the apartment, other residents caught hold of him and handed him over to the police, the official said. While the police suspect that the man is a fan of the actress, further probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the intrusion, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

