Left Menu

HC asks Delhi govt to publicise COVID-19 helplines in newspapers on daily basis

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the AAP government to give more publicity to COVID-19 helplines in newspapers on a daily basis so that people know where to go in case of a need.A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said a corner or column on a page could be dedicated for these helplines in the newspapers and remarked that the government was lagging behind on this aspect.In newspapers, one does not find these inserts on a daily basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:19 IST
HC asks Delhi govt to publicise COVID-19 helplines in newspapers on daily basis
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the AAP government to give more publicity to COVID-19 helplines in newspapers on a daily basis so that people know where to go in case of a need.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said a corner or column on a page could be dedicated for these helplines in the newspapers and remarked that the government was lagging behind on this aspect.

“In newspapers, one does not find these inserts on a daily basis. These things should be there in the papers every day. Fix a corner or column, may be on page 1 or page 3. Some column on a page should be dedicated to it daily so that people know where to go when they need it. People would be habituated. This is where you are lagging behind,” the bench said.

It added that helpline numbers don’t register in people’s mind immediately and they might forget so they should be publicised daily so that citizens know that even if they don’t need it today, they can find the helpline details at a particular place in the newspaper.

The court’s observation came after the amicus curiae said if government could consider publicising more the helplines and other data in newspapers, it would be helpful.

Delhi government’s counsel said they are advertising it and will do it more now.

COVID helpline toll free is 1075, COVID Helpline Delhi is 011-22307145, Child helpline is 1098 and senior citizen helpline is 14567.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021