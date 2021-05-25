UK violated human rights with bulk intercepts, European rights court rules
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that the United Kingdom had breached fundamental human rights with its bulk interception of communications.
