5 health workers suspended for negligence in COVID duty in UP

Five health workers here have been suspended for alleged negligence in performing COVID duty, officials said on Tuesday.

They were caught skipping work and were also “continuously” ignoring the instructions, Chief Medical Officer Rajendra Prasad said.

A case has been registered against them at Sukhpura police station and the probe is on, station in-charge Gagan Raj Singh said.

