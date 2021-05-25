Belarus invites international aviation officials to probe Ryanair plane incident

Belarus said on Tuesday it had invited European, U.S., and international aviation officials to probe the forced landing of a commercial flight in Minsk carrying a dissident journalist.

Belarus on Sunday scrambled a warplane to escort a Ryanair passenger jet carrying Roman Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in an act denounced by Western powers as "state piracy".

