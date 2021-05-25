Belarus invites international aviation officials to probe Ryanair plane incident
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:41 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Belarus said on Tuesday it had invited European, U.S., and international aviation officials to probe the forced landing of a commercial flight in Minsk carrying a dissident journalist.
Belarus on Sunday scrambled a warplane to escort a Ryanair passenger jet carrying Roman Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in an act denounced by Western powers as "state piracy".
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Ryanair
- Minsk
- Western
- Belarusian
- U.S.
- European
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Army's Western Command sets up three 100-bed hospitals for COVID patients
Army's Western Command sets up 3 COVID hospitals in Chandigarh, Faridabad, Patiala
Western Command dedicates three COVID care hospitals to the nation
Western Union Launches Cross-border Payments on Google Pay
Western Cape Water Supply System increases slightly by almost 1%