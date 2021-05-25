Left Menu

25-05-2021
4 held for man's death during scuffle in J-K's Baramulla
Four persons were arrested for allegedly being involved in the death of a man during a scuffle over a land dispute in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said a complaint was received on Monday that a person identified as Ghulam Din Gazi, a resident of Chakloo in Baramulla, was seriously injured during the fight that broke out between two parties over a land dispute.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the law was registered and the injured person was shifted to GMC, Baramulla from where he was referred to SKIMS, Soura in Srinagar for further treatment, he said.

The spokesman, however, said Gazi succumbed to his injuries.

Acting swiftly, police arrested four accused persons involved in the crime. They have been identified as -- Ali Mohammad Changa, Jan Mohammad Changa, Ayaz Ahmad Changa, and Ulfat -- all residents of Chakloo.

Another accused person involved in the crime is absconding and efforts are underway to arrest him, the spokesman further said.

Police have also seized a tractor from the scene of the crime and further investigation is going on, the spokesman added.

