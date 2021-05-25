Macron wants Belarus opposition to join G7 summit - French presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron would like to invite the Belarus opposition to the next Group of Seven summit in Cornwall in June, if Britain agrees, the French presidency said on Tuesday.

"The president is in favor of that if the British agree to it," a French official said.

Macron met Sviatlana Tsikhounskaya last September, becoming the highest-profile Western leader to visit the exiled opposition leader of Belarus. The French invitation to the G7 summit came as EU leaders agreed with sanctions on Belarus on Monday.

