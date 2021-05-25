2 held for raping girl inside truck in J&K’s Kulgam
- Country:
- India
Police in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly raping a girl within half-an-hour of receiving the complaint.
Police Post Mirbazar received a written complaint from the victim stating she was wrongfully restrained and forcibly raped by Mudasir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Banimulla with the assistance of Manzoor Ahmad Naik, who lives in Gadool, inside a truck near a petrol pump at Nipora, a police spokesperson said.
He said, a case was registered and investigation was initiated.
A special team was constituted which generated specific information and arrested the accused within half-an-hour of receiving the complaint, the spokesperson said.
The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized and as part of the investigation, necessary medico-legal formalities were carried out, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Banimulla
- Nipora
- Mudasir Ahmad Ganie
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Ahmad Naik
- Kulgam
ALSO READ
JMC launches campaign to feed stray animals in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir announces welfare measures for families hit by pandemic
Door-to-door COVID tracing exercise starts in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir records 4,352 fresh COVID cases, 65 deaths
Army chief reviews security situation along LoC during visit to Jammu region