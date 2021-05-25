Left Menu

2 held for raping girl inside truck in J&K’s Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-05-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 16:36 IST
Police in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly raping a girl within half-an-hour of receiving the complaint.

Police Post Mirbazar received a written complaint from the victim stating she was wrongfully restrained and forcibly raped by Mudasir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Banimulla with the assistance of Manzoor Ahmad Naik, who lives in Gadool, inside a truck near a petrol pump at Nipora, a police spokesperson said.

He said, a case was registered and investigation was initiated.

A special team was constituted which generated specific information and arrested the accused within half-an-hour of receiving the complaint, the spokesperson said.

The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized and as part of the investigation, necessary medico-legal formalities were carried out, the spokesperson said.

