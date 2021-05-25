Left Menu

4 killed, 20 injured in collision between tractor trolleys

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 25-05-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 16:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed and at least 20 others injured after their tractor trolley collided with another here on Tuesday, police said The incident took place near the Oran town under Bisanda police station area of the district when 35 men and women -- residents of Saheva village -- were returning home in a tractor trolley, said Siyaram, Circle Officer of Baberu.

While four people died, five of them got critically injured and were undergoing treatment at a government hospital along with others, who sustained minor injuries, police said, adding efforts were on to identify the deceased persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

