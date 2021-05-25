Left Menu

Suspect arrested in South Florida synagogue harassment

Police have arrested a man who they say yelled anti-semitic remarks at a rabbi and dumped a bag of human feces in front of a South Florida synagogue.Hallandale Beach police arrested Jeffrey Carl Fleming on Monday on charges of felony stalking with a hate crime enhancement and littering human waste.

PTI | Hallandalebeach | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:08 IST
Police have arrested a man who they say yelled anti-semitic remarks at a rabbi and dumped a bag of human feces in front of a South Florida synagogue.

Hallandale Beach police arrested Jeffrey Carl Fleming on Monday on charges of felony stalking with a hate crime enhancement and littering human waste. He was being held Tuesday morning without bond at the Broward County Jail. Details on his arrest were not released.

Capt. Pedro Abut said in a statement that Fleming, 39, is the man who was captured on cellphone video who went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday.

The man, barefoot and dressed in a white robe, left and returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces. He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die,” according to a police report.

He also spat at a menorah near a sidewalk, according to the police.

Court records do not indicate if Fleming has an attorney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

