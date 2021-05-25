Left Menu

UP: Father-son duo killed in road accident

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:31 IST
UP: Father-son duo killed in road accident
A father-son duo were killed after the motorbike that they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Utraula area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Vijay Singh (40), his son Aman Singh (16) and Udaybhan Singh (42) were returning from a marriage function on their two-wheeler, police said.

While Vijay and Aman died on the spot, Udaybhan was rushed to a hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

Police is probing the matter.

