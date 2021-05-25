Left Menu

Karnataka: Boy thrashed by BBMP officials for refusing to undergo COVID-19 test, FIR lodged

Bengaluru Central Division Police on Monday registered a suo moto case against a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) booth level officer after the staff was seen thrashing a boy in a viral video.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru Central Division Police on Monday registered a suo moto case against a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) booth level officer after the staff was seen thrashing a boy in a viral video. The staff at the Bengaluru civic body BBMP on Monday allegedly thrashed a teenager and forced him to undergo a Covid-19 test. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The deputy commissioner of police, Central Bengaluru said, "PI Halasurugate enquired into the incident and a suo moto FIR under sections 341, 323, 504 of IPC has been registered against the errant official." DCP informed that the boy has been identified as Kishan, who mistook it for vaccination and registered himself. When the OTP was generated he realized it was for Covid testing and not for vaccination and therefore refused to undergo the test. At this juncture, he was assaulted by a BBMP Booth level officer by the name of Nagabhushan (which can be seen in the video).

Earlier, the BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta took to Twitter to condemn the alleged physical altercation by BBMP staff and said an inquiry will be done into the matter. "We regret the incident at Nagratpet testing booth. There is no question of forceful testing. We condemn any physical altercation that has happened. An inquiry would be conducted to find out what led to this, who is responsible, and also to prevent any such recurrence," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

