Maha: Two booked for negligence after worker gets electrocuted at Metro rail site in Thane

A week after a 24-year-old labourer working on a Mumbai Metro line was electrocuted in Maharashtras Thane district, an FIR has been registered against a supervisor and a crane operator of the project site, the police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:47 IST
A week after a 24-year-old labourer working on a Mumbai Metro line was electrocuted in Maharashtra's Thane district, an FIR has been registered against a supervisor and a crane operator of the project site, the police said on Tuesday. A case under section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against site supervisor Pravin Giripunje (30) and crane operator Laljit Singh (25), the station house officer of Narpoli police station said. According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of May 18 when the victim Mohammad Nazre Alam Imam Ali Shaikh was working at the site of the Mumbai Metro line 5, between Thane and Bhiwandi, at Devji Nagar.

Singh was operating the crane while speaking on the phone and he lifted the boom of the machine, which came in contact with a live wire, causing the victim who was working under it to get electrocuted, the official said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far and further probe is underway, he added.

