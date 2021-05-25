S.Africa's water entity TCTA raises $1 bln for Lesotho project
Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:09 IST
South Africa's state water entity TCTA has raised just over 15 billion rands ($1.09 billion) in capital markets to continue construction of the Lesotho Highlands water project, the minister of water and sanitation said on Tuesday.
The Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) needed prior state guarantees from National Treasury before it could raise the private funding for a key project designed to improve water access to millions of people in South Africa's economic heartland in Gauteng province. ($1 = 13.8226 rand)
