4 men held in Lucknow for black-marketing Remdesivir vials

Four men have been arrested for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections in Ghazipur area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused -- Abaan Ali, Dharmendra Yadav, Lakshya and Avinendra Tiwari -- were arrested on Monday night during routine checking and 22 Remdesivir injections were found in their possession, an official statement said here.

Three of the accused used to sell the vital life-saving injections that are prescribed for critical COVID-19 patients at Rs 30,000 per vial.

Police is trying to elicit more information from them about their network.

