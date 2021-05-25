Left Menu

ACB recovers Rs 3.4 crore from house of Maharashtra official held in bribery case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday recovered cash worth more than Rs 3.4 crore from the house of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mumbai's Aarey milk residential colony who, along with a security guard, has been arrested in a bribery case, an official said.

According to the official, a search by the ACB at the residence of the CEO, Nathu Vitthal Rathod, resulted in recovery of Rs 3,46,10,000 in cash.

The search came a day after Rathod was arrested in a Rs 50,000 bribery case.

On Monday, the ACB had caught Rathod (42), and a security guard at the colony, Arvind Tiwari, after the anti-graft agency laid a trap on receipt of a bribe complaint against them.

The complainant had approached Rathod seeking permission for repairing his house in the colony in suburban Goregaon, the ACB had said.

Rathod asked the complainant to meet Tiwari, who allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe to facilitate permission for house repair, it said.

The complainant approached the ACB, which in turn, laid a trap at the CEO''s office and nabbed Tiwari while accepting the bribe money, the anti-graft agency said, adding Rathod was apprehended later.

Rathod holds the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner (Administration) at the Worli Milk Dairy, the ACB added.

The Aarey milk colony, located in an eco-sensitive zone on land given to the dairy development department, houses hamlets. PTI ZA RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

