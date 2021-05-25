Left Menu

Mali's coup leader dismisses president and prime minister

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's former coup leader Assimi Goita fired the president and prime minister of the transitional government Tuesday but promises to still hold new elections next year.

The move came a day after the two leaders were arrested by the military following their announcement of a cabinet reshuffle. Goita said the president and prime minister had acted without consulting him.

