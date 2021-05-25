Left Menu

Scolded for playing games on mobile, boy ends life in K'taka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:47 IST
Scolded for playing games on mobile, boy ends life in K'taka
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru, May 25 (14) A 14-year-old allegedly ended his life by hanging himself inside his house in Udupi district, police sources said.

The boy, an eighth standard student at a junior college in Uppunda, is suspected to have taken the extreme step at his house at Bijoor village in Hoskote on Saturday after he was reprimanded by family members for spending more time playing mobile games and not concentrating on studies.

The boy had been spending his time alone inside his room and was not mingling with others over the last few weeks.

Worried over this, the family members had advised him against playing games on the mobile phone.

Angry over this, the boy went inside his room, closed the door and hanged himself from the roof.

Though he was taken to the government hospital at Kundapur, his life could not be saved.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Byndoor police station, the sources said.PTI MVGSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021