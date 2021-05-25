Left Menu

Rajasthan: Relative of urban local body chairman held for collecting bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:53 IST
Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a relative of the chairman of an urban local body in Chittorgarh district for collecting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

The chairman of the urban local body (ULB) of Badi Sadri, Nirmal Pitliya, who had originally demanded the bribe from a contractor, is on the run, they said.

A complaint was received that Pitliya had demanded Rs 2 lakh as commission from a contractor for passing bills for the work done, ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB arrested Pitliya's relative Kush Sharma while he was withdrawing Rs 2 lakh cash from a bank on Tuesday, he said.

Pitliya fled after learning about the ACB action and efforts are being made to trace him, he said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.

