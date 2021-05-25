Left Menu

Militants hurl grenade at security forces in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:01 IST
Militants attacked security forces with a grenade in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident so far, they said.

About 1820 hours, the militants hurled a grenade upon a CRPF party at Tral town in Pulwama, causing an explosion, a police official said.

