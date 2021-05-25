Left Menu

C'garh: Three Naxals arrested in Narayanpur district

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:14 IST
Three Naxals, who were allegedly involved in triggering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in February, have been arrested from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The ultras Lakhuram Korram (30), Massu Usendi (21) and Koye Ram Usendi (30) were apprehended on Monday from different villages under Kukrajhor police station area, where a joint team of security personnel were out on an area domination operation, an official said.

The operation involving personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and district police was launched on Sunday, he said.

During interrogation, the trio admitted to their involvement in the IED blast near Akabeda Nednar square (Narayanpur) on February 24, in which a jawan from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was injured, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

