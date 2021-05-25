Left Menu

U.S. Treasury domestic finance nominee pledges to ensure resilient debt market

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:22 IST
U.S. Treasury domestic finance nominee pledges to ensure resilient debt market
The Biden administration's nominee to head domestic finance operations at the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it is critical to ensure that the Treasury debt market operates well in times of stress.

Nellie Liang, a former Federal Reserve economist, told the Senate Finance Committee that if confirmed as Treasury undersecretary for domestic finance, she "provide an assessment of changes in this market that have arisen from technological advances and shifts in market participants' behavior, and recommend policies, as needed, to ensure a resilient Treasury securities market."

