France urges release of detained Mali officials

France on Tuesday condemmed the ouster and detention of Mali's interim president and prime minister and said a transition towards a civilian rule must be insured. Mali President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested and taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday evening, prompting swift condemnation from international powers, some of which called it an "attempted coup".

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:45 IST
France on Tuesday condemmed the ouster and detention of Mali's interim president and prime minister and said a transition towards a civilian rule must be insured. "We are demanding the release of the authorities, whose security must be guaranteed, and the immediate resumption of the normal process of transition (towards democracy)," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in parliament.

"If there is no return to a transition, we will take immediate measures to target those in the military who are hindering the transition," he added. Mali President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested and taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday evening, prompting swift condemnation from international powers, some of which called it an "attempted coup".

