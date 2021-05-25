Left Menu

UP: 20-year-old pregnant woman hangs self

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:57 IST
UP: 20-year-old pregnant woman hangs self
  India

A pregnant woman hanged herself at a village here after her husband refused to take her along to Goa where he had found a new job, police said on Tuesday.

Shivani (20), who was seven-months pregnant, hanged herself on Monday night in her room in Bhadohi district's Kanakpur village after her husband left for Goa, Station House Officer Pradeep Kumar said.

Raj Kumar Bind had told his wife Shivani about the new job a week earlier and refused to take her along due to which she was upset, police said.

Bind's family members found Shivani's body and told her father about the incident following which he informed the police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

