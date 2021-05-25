Ethiopia began second phase of filling giant dam in early May - official
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 25-05-2021
Ethiopia began the second phase of filling its Grand Renaissance Dam in early May by holding back water to fill its reservoir, a senior Sudanese official said on Tuesday.
The main phase of the second filling is expected in July and August after seasonal rains fall in Ethiopia, the official at Sudan's irrigation ministry told Reuters.
