France's Macron says arrest of Mali leaders is "coup within a coup"
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:24 IST
- Country:
- France
President Emmanuel Macron said the European Union was prepared to take sanctions against those responsible for the arrest and detention of Mali leaders in what he said was a "coup within a coup,"
"We are prepared to take in the coming hours targeted sanctions against those taking part," Macron told reporters at the end of an EU summit.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Macron
- Emmanuel Macron
Advertisement