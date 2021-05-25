Left Menu

France's Macron says arrest of Mali leaders is "coup within a coup"

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron said the European Union was prepared to take sanctions against those responsible for the arrest and detention of Mali leaders in what he said was a "coup within a coup,"

"We are prepared to take in the coming hours targeted sanctions against those taking part," Macron told reporters at the end of an EU summit.

