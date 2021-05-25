Left Menu

Tripura HC asks govt to submit details on Triage system to combat COVID-19

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:34 IST
Agartala, May 25 (25) The High Court of Tripura has asked the state government to submit details on the Triage system that helps COVID-19 patients to receive information on emergency services, availability of oxygen, medicines, and ventilators.

The notice was served to the state on Monday by a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice A Kureshi and Justice S Talapatra after hearing a PIL filed by an advocate Bhaskar Debbarma.

''We have demanded a localised Triage system in Tripura, by which information on the availability of hospital beds with and without oxygen supply and ventilators should remain in the public domain. In Maharashtra, such a system was devised to provide healthcare services to the COVID-19 affected persons, which helped them immensely,'' Advocate Rumela Guha, who represented the petitioner said.

After hearing the petition, the court asked the state to submit details in a week.

The court also said that the petitioner has made suggestions based on medical and scientific data collected by him to enable the state administration to deal with the situation more effectively.PTI JOY MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

