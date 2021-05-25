Spanish PM Sanchez says Spain is Morocco's best partner in the EU
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that Morocco had no better partner within the European Union than Spain.
"Morocco cannot forget something fundamental: within the European Union it has no better partner than Spain when it comes to defending its strategic interests," Sanchez told reporters.
