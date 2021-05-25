Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:47 IST
Britain has no current plans to invite others to G7
  • United Kingdom

Britain has no plans at the moment to invite other "national participants" to the G7 summit later this month, a government spokeswoman said on Tuesday, when asked about a French proposal to invite the Belarusian opposition.

"There are no current plans to invite further national participants to the G7 Summit," the spokeswoman said.

"At the Summit, G7 leaders will discuss current global issues including Belarus’ reckless and dangerous behaviour and the UK is actively considering and coordinating with our allies on further sanctions for those responsible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

