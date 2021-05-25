Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. to provide $75 million in assistance to Palestinians

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:48 IST
The Biden administration will ask the U.S. Congress for $75 million development and economic assistance for Palestinians, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday, and added that Washington will be moving forward with the process to reopen the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem.

Speaking after his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Blinken said the United States would also provide $5.5 million in immediate disaster assistance for Gaza and $32 million to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

