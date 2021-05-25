UK condemns detention of Mali leaders

Britain on Tuesday condemned the detention of members of the Mali government, including its president and prime minister, and called for their immediate release.

"The UK supports the transition process to democratic, constitutional rule in Mali and it is deeply concerning that recent events risk undermining efforts to restore this rule within the agreed timeframe," minister for Africa James Duddridge said in a statement.

