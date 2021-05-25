Lukashenko must pay "bitter price", says Germany's Maas

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko must pay a bitter price for forcing a commercial flight to land in Belarus in order to detain a dissident journalist on board, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"What Lukashenko did could hardly be more perfidious. More than 170 passengers' lives were endangered to detain a journalist," Maas said at a news conference with his Czech counterpart.

Advertisement

"The international community cannot allow this line to be crossed. It must be made clear to every dictator who might be playing with such thoughts that there is a bitter price to pay," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)