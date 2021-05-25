Left Menu

COVID:NGT directs Centre to look into plea seeking to frame policy for cremation of unclaimed bodies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:54 IST
COVID:NGT directs Centre to look into plea seeking to frame policy for cremation of unclaimed bodies
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Centre to look into a plea seeking to frame a policy for cremation of the unclaimed dead bodies of COVID-19 victims exclusively in gas crematoriums.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the issue raised primarily concerns action by the administration, having regard to the fact situation and all relevant circumstances at a particular place. “The applicant has impleaded MoEF (Ministry of Environment and Forest), States of Punjab and Haryana through their Chief Secretaries as parties. However, having regard to the nature of the issue, the same issue can be looked into by all the concerned authorities of all the States/UTs in the country.

“Accordingly, without expressing any opinion on the issue, we consider it appropriate to dispose of this application with a direction that a copy of this order be forwarded to the MoEF, CPCB, Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs, State PCBs/PCCs and Districts Magistrates of all the States/UTs by e-mail for such consideration as may be found necessary,” the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by H C Arora seeking a direction to frame a policy for cremation of the unclaimed dead bodies, exclusively in gas crematoriums.

The plea also seeks to provide some incentive, like free commercial gas cylinder, for motivating people in other cases to cremate the dead bodies of their dear and near ones in the LPG Crematoria. The case set out in this application is that in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic, there are large scale deaths and there are unclaimed dead bodies requiring proper cremation, in the interest of protecting the environment.

The Centre had earlier asked states along the Ganga to ensure strict vigilance and check future incidences of people dumping bodies in Ganga and its tributaries after 71 corpses were fished out of the river body in Bihar.

In a letter to the District Ganga Committees which are chaired by district magistrates/ collectors, the National Mission for Clean Ganga also asked the authorities to dispose of unidentified dead bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims in accordance with safety protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021