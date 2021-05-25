Left Menu

Jordan summons Israeli ambassador over detention of two Jordanian citizens - ministry

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-05-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 21:01 IST
Jordan summons Israeli ambassador over detention of two Jordanian citizens - ministry
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Jordan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the Israeli ambassador in Amman to convey a strong protest over the detention of two Jordanian citizens in Israel. The ministry tweeted to say it had asked the ambassador to transmit an urgent request to the Israeli government to release the two citizens.

It also "stressed the need to allow the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv to visit them as soon as possible, to assess their situation, and to provide the necessary support for them in accordance with the relevant international laws".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021