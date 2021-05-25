Jordan summons Israeli ambassador over detention of two Jordanian citizens - ministry
Jordan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the Israeli ambassador in Amman to convey a strong protest over the detention of two Jordanian citizens in Israel. The ministry tweeted to say it had asked the ambassador to transmit an urgent request to the Israeli government to release the two citizens.
It also "stressed the need to allow the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv to visit them as soon as possible, to assess their situation, and to provide the necessary support for them in accordance with the relevant international laws".
