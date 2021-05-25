Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL61 VIRUS-LD FUNGUS EXPERTS Fungus colour should not lead to panic, look for causes and risks: Experts as mucormycosis cases rise New Delhi: Seeking to quell the alarm over rising cases of mucormycosis in Covid patients, epidemiologists on Tuesday underlined the importance of analysing the kind of fungal infection, its causes and risk factors and said the colour of the fungus should not lead to panic. DEL66 CYCLONE-YAAS-LD NDRF Yaas: NDRF deputes highest-ever number of teams for Odisha, Bengal; over 10L evacuated New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked its highest-ever number of teams for deployment in Odisha and West Bengal to undertake relief and rescue operations during cyclone Yaas, its chief S N Pradhan said on Tuesday.

MDS16 TL-COVAXIN-LD WHO Bharat Biotech expects EUL from WHO for Covaxin in July- September Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it expects approval for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from the World Health Organisation for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) during July-September.

DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 cases in India fall below 2-lakh mark after over one month New Delhi: The daily count of coronavirus cases in the country fell below the 2-lakh mark after over a month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL70 VIRUS-FOREIGN VACCINES Moderna's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India likely next year; Pfizer ready with 5 cr doses for 2021 New Delhi: Moderna is expecting to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India next year and is in talks with Cipla among other Indian firms, while another US giant Pfizer is ready to offer 5 crore shots in 2021 itself but it wants significant regulatory relaxations including indemnification, sources said on Tuesday.

By Payal Banerjee and Prashant Rangnekar DEL71 VACCINE-HEALTH MINISTRY Total Covid vaccine doses administered in country crosses 20 crore New Delhi: In a significant landmark, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 20 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL22 BIZ-FACEBOOK-COMPLIANCE Aim to comply with IT rules, working to implement operational processes: Facebook New Delhi: Facebook on Tuesday said it is working to implement operational processes and aims to comply with the provisions of the IT rules that come into effect from May 26.

DEL21 CHOKSI-3RDLD MISSING Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi goes missing, Antiguan police launches search: lawyer New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank, has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since January 2018, his lawyer and the Royal Police Force of the Caribbean island nation said. DEL38 VIRUS-AIIMS-FORENSIC COVID doesn't remain active in nasal, oral activities 12-24 hrs after death: AIIMS forensic chief New Delhi: Coronavirus doesn't remain active in nasal and oral cavities 12 to 24 hours after the death of an infected person as a result of which the risk of transmission from the deceased is highly unlikely, AIIMS Forensic Chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said.

By Payal Banerjee DEL49 MEA-INDIA-LD-NZ India and New Zealand decide to enhance depth of engagement in key areas New Delhi: India and New Zealand on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the bilateral ties and decided to enhance the depth and momentum of engagement in areas of defence and security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and climate change.

DEL17 VIRUS-CHILDREN-NTAGI EXPERT-INTERVIEW No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect children in next wave: N K Arora New Delhi: There is no reason to believe that children will be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months or in the next wave, the head of a government working group said, but stressed on the need for additional resource inputs to improve the paediatric Covid services. By Uzmi Athar LEGAL LGD25 SC-LD NARADA SC allows CBI to withdraw plea against HC order in Narada case, says does not approve of dharna New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday permitted CBI to withdraw its appeal against the Calcutta High Court order allowing house arrest of four leaders, including three from TMC, in the Narada bribery case, and observed that while it did not approve of the 'dharna' against the agency, the personal liberty of accused should not suffer either.

FOREIGN FGN18 VIRUS-WHO-COVAXIN WHO says 'more information' required from Bharat Biotech for emergency use listing of Covaxin New York/Geneva: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said “more information” is “required” from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19.

FGN49 UK-INDIA-2NDLD FTA UK opens 14-week consultation to fire 'starting gun' on FTA with India London: The UK government said on Tuesday that it has kicked off preparations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with India, launching a 14-week consultation to seek the views of the public and business before formal negotiations begin later this year.

