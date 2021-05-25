Nitish chairs meeting on cyclone Yaas;tells officials to remain alert

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday held a review meeting on impending cyclone Yass and instructed officials to remain alert to deal with the calamity. Chairing a virtual meeting with officials of disaster management and other departments and also district magistrates, the chief minister told them to make all arrangements in advance to meet the challenges of the very severe cyclonic storm likely to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district early Wednesday morning. Kumar said as per the information Bihar will also be effected by the cyclone and so the officials should remain prepared in advance, an official statement said here.

He directed officials to make alternative arrangements in hospitals, government as well as private, in the event of power getting snapped due to cyclonic impact and asked them to make a dry run of the optional preparation.

Additional chief secretary of disaster management and health departments Pratyaya Amrit briefed about the information received from the Indian Meteorological department on cyclone.

He said there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorm in Bihar from May 27 to May 30 and the district magistrates have been told about it.

Power, Agriculture, Health, Water Resources, Minor Irrigationb, Road Construction and Rural Works department have been specially asked to be on alert, Amrit said. He said NDRF and SDRF teams are also prepared for the situation arising due to the cyclone. Urban Development Principal Secretary Anand Kishore and secretary of Power and Water Resources department Sanjeev Hans gave presentatoon on arrangements made by them to deal with the situation.

Deputy chief ministers-Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi- Powerminister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and his cabinet colleagues in education, health and water resources Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Mangal Pandey and Sanjay Jha respectively besides chief secretary Tripurari Sharan, Development Commissioner Amir Subhani and DGP S K Singhal attended the online meeting among others.

