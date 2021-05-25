Left Menu

Man looking to buy medicines online loses Rs 1.81 lakh to cyber fraud

A 32-year-old man in Nagpur in Maharashtra has lost Rs 1.81 lakh moments after he shared the OTP for purchasing medicines online over the phone, police said on Tuesday. Presuming him to be a genuine medicine supplier, the victim shared his credit card number and the OTP received on his mobile phone with the caller.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-05-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 21:37 IST
Man looking to buy medicines online loses Rs 1.81 lakh to cyber fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man in Nagpur in Maharashtra has lost Rs 1.81 lakh moments after he shared the OTP for purchasing medicines online over the phone, police said on Tuesday. The victim, a resident of Parate Nagar, had visited a medical shop on Sunday evening to buy some medicines, but couldn't get them. ''He returned his home and started searching for medicines online when he received a call from an unidentified person who told him that he would deliver the medicines at his house. Presuming him to be a genuine medicine supplier, the victim shared his credit card number and the OTP received on his mobile phone with the caller. Within half an hour, the fraudster withdrew Rs 1,81,470 from the victim's bank account,'' an official said.

A case was registered on Tuesday under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021