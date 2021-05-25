INS Shardul brings liquid oxygen from Gulf to Mangaluru port

Indian naval ship Shardul, carrying 319 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen from Kuwait and UAE, arrived at New Mangalore Port on Tuesday.

The ship was deployed for the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from Gulf countries.

The deployment was taken up as part of Operation Samudra Setu II, launched by the Indian Navy in support of the national effort to fight Covid-19 pandemic, a Navy release here said.

INS Shardul was deployed on May 3 to Kuwait for embarkation of liquid medical oxygen containers.

The ship embarked eight international standardization organisation (ISO) containers, two semi-trailers of liquid medical oxygen and 1,200 oxygen cylinders at Kuwait from May 12 to 16.

The ship also embarked three more ISO containers of liquid medical oxygen at Fujairah, UAE on May 19 enroute to India, the release said.

The ship is to disembark seven ISO containers, two semi-trailers of liquid medical oxygen and 1,200 oxygen cylinders at the NMPT, followed by four ISO containers of liquid medical oxygen at Kochi.

As part of the operation Samudra Setu II, the Indian Navy has deployed its frontline warships including destroyers, frigates, tankers and amphibious ships for shipment of medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries in support of the nations fight against Covid-19.

The deployment of these warships forms part of the multiple line of efforts by the Union government and the Indian Navy to supplement the oxygen requirement in the country.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

